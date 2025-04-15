Alki Beach summer safety: Hear/talk about the plan Thursday

(WSB file photo, SPD at Alki on a summer night)

As we’ve reported, the city is moving toward an earlier closing time for Alki Beach Park this spring/summer – and beyond. But what else is planned to address safety concerns as warmer weather brings more people to the regionally renowned beach? The Alki Community Council invites you to this Thursday’s monthly gathering, this time at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), to hear from and talk with a panel of people working on the issue. Here’s the ACC announcement:

Reminder: Alki Community Council Meeting – Thursday, April 17th

Special Summer Safety Prep Meeting

* New Location: Alki Bathhouse

* New Start: 6:30-8 pm (In-person only)

We’re switching things up this month as we take it to the beach—right where it matters most. Our meeting at Alki Bathhouse is all about the beach: how we can protect it, and the people who live and visit here.

As we prepare for a busy summer with environmental and ongoing safety concerns—amid a 300+ officer shortage—you’ll hear directly from those on the front lines of guardianship of both people and our parks.

What makes this meeting special? We’re bringing together voices from 8th grade changemakers to top city leaders—all committed to keeping Alki safe, clean, and cared for.

Speaker Lineup:

Explorer West Middle School 8th Graders – Youth-led action item.

Captain Krista Bair, SPD SW Precinct commander

Jon Jainga, Seattle Parks Security & Emergency Mgmt.

Tracy Cramer, SPU Clean City / Litter Abatement

Seattle Park Rangers

Dave Delgado, Seal Sitters –– Wildlife crisis response

Bring your questions and concerns, and join us to help keep the place we love safe and beautiful.