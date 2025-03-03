YOU CAN HELP: Denny-Sealth Performing Arts fundraiser extended

An arts program serving two schools has just extended its fundraiser – here’s the donation invitation we were asked to share with you:

(Photo courtesy Jaeney Hoene)

Support Denny-Sealth Performing Arts!

We are inviting all community members to use the Snapraise links below to support the performing arts at Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School. Our amazing performing arts programs need your support to provide coaching, instruments, uniforms, maintenance and repair, and performance/competition opportunities for students.

We just passed the $10,000 mark with a goal of $15,000. Help us reach our goal!

Last day to contribute is Tuesday, March 11!

Denny International Middle School – https://raise.snap.app/donate/denny-middle-school-music-booster-2025

Chief Sealth IHS – https://raise.snap.app/donate/chief-sealth-intl-music-booster-2025

If you are a local business or community member wondering how you can support our programs directly, please contact DSPA co-chairs, Mary Wiener (mary_r_wiener@yahoo.com) and Jaeney Hoene (jaeney@me.com)