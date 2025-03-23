WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Couple’s gift transforming into community food garden

(WSB photos)

Yes, the sun really did appear for a while on Saturday, and our photos from West Seattle’s newest community garden are proof. A work party at “Beyers’ Bulldog Garden” at 54th/Edmunds – a block inland from Beach Drive – was on our Saturday event list, and we stopped by to see how things were going. We just missed the biggest wave of volunteers, but there’ll be more events to come. The site has a heartwarming backstory (read it here) – Margi and Bill Beyers used to garden there, and after they died, bequeathed it to GROW. Some of their plants remain – we noted these artichokes:

That’s a hint at what Kristin Parker from GROW explains as the site’s destiny – a community-tended “food forest” including existing fruit trees, some espaliered. Donated raspberry plants are going in, too.

Though this will be operated in connection with the city’s P-Patch program, it won’t be following the model where individual gardeners sign up for individual plots – it’ll be collectively tended. You can sign up to help with this via the P-Patch website; here’s how. Part of it will be used as a “giving garden” – a shed the Beyers installed on the west side of the lot will be used to grow tomato starts!