WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Lexus GS 350

The report and photo were sent by Jamie:

We are sad to report that our car got stolen last night from in front of our house near West Seattle High School. . I have made a police report and please ask anyone call 911 if they see it. It has an orange Defensive Driving School sticker on the back. Fingers crossed the police will find it soon. We are keeping perspective and are grateful everyone is safe. 2013 Lexus GS 350. License plate CMA5157.