WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: South sightings

Two reader reports of coyote sightings in the south half of West Seattle:

MARINE VIEW DRIVE: A reader called to report a daylight sighting, after seeing one in the 10200 block of Marine View Drive this past hour.

TWO IN SEAVIEW: This past Saturday night around 9:30 pm, Dana looked out the window “and saw two coyotes cross Raymond at 44th. They headed north on 44th.”

We have published coyote sightings for 15+ years not for alarm, but for awareness. Learn how best to co-exist with them by following the links here.