WATER TAXI ALERT: No West Seattle service Monday and Tuesday

(WSB file photo)

Metro announced today that West Seattle Water Taxi service will be canceled Monday and Tuesday so the Seacrest pier can be repaired:

King County Water Taxi service to West Seattle will be temporarily suspended on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25 while maintenance crews make repairs to the Seacrest Dock.

Water Taxi sailings to Vashon will continue during this time.

The work to the floats at the dock is to repair damage caused by recent weather. The repairs include refastening pile guides to the docking float and replacement of pile guide bushings.

The work is being done prior to the start of the summer sailing season that begins in mid-April.