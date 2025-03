(WSB photo)

It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day in West Seattle if we didn’t get a chance to visit 41st Avenue SW north of Admiral Way to check whether the mysterious green stripe has been refreshed. Yes, it has, and our photo above shows the proof. Who does this? Still a mystery … but a commenter in the ’00s said it dates back to the ’70s! (The Seattle Irish Week celebration downtown includes a green street stripe too, but that’s done a bit more ceremoniously.)