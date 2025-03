(Photo by Javier Fosado)

9:24 AM: Thanks for the tips and photos! The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) has just passed West Seattle, northbound in Puget Sound.

(Photo by Chris May, from downtown)

It’s headed out on what might be its final deployment before leaving Puget Sound next year to relocate to Norfolk prior to decommissioning.

(Photo by Rick Cocker)

9:36 AM: If you look closely, you’ll note the sailors are out on deck, a detail pointed out by those with a closer view.