Remembering Norma Jean Milliman, 1939-2025

Family and friends are remembering Norma Jean Milliman, and sharing this with the community:

Norma Milliman, born on July 17, 1939, peacefully passed away on February 1, 2025, at the age of 85. Born to Norman Reginald Cranage and Lillian Myrtle Cranage (née Locklin), Norma was raised in West Seattle and was a cherished member of her family and community.

Preceded in death by her two siblings, Louella Cranage and Tom Cranage, Norma graduated from West Seattle High School in 1957. She married Loren D. Milliman on March 19, 1962, and dedicated her primary career to being a loving homemaker. Together, they welcomed their children, Elizabeth in 1963 and Loren M. in 1967.

Norma returned to school and in December of 1988 earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington. Her and Loren’s love for travel took them to the Philippines and China in the spring of 1988, Sweden, and Great Britain. The family enjoyed many summer camping road trips and after Loren retired they traveled extensively around the US.

During the early 2000s Norma and Loren became snowbirds with a second home in Green Valley, Arizona. Their home base was in West Seattle for over 50 years where they created many memorable moments, before moving in 2023 to Wesley Des Moines.

Known for her patient, kind, loving, accepting, and warm personality, Norma dedicated her time to various activities, including spending time with family and friends, playing the piano and violin, genealogy, gardening, travel, and solving puzzle books. A longtime member of Tibbetts United Methodist Church, she also volunteered with Audubon, Seattle Opera, Tibbetts, and as a host family with ICYE for Ylva from Sweden, Ulrike from Germany, Cilla from Italy, and others.

Norma is survived by her loving spouse Loren D. Milliman, sister-in-law Patt Cranage, daughter Elizabeth (Ernie), son Loren M. (Janice), and four of the greatest joys in her life, grandchildren Delia, Loren A., Norman, and Patrick.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amnesty USA, Covenant House, or Tibbetts United Methodist in West Seattle and/or United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).

May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.