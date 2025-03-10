UPDATE: House fire in South Delridge closes 16th Avenue SW

(Added: WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

12:51 PM: Seattle Fire is at the scene of a house fire in the 9000 block of 17th SW. Two people are reported to have gotten out safely. Traffic is blocked in the area, on 16th too. Updates to come.

1:01 PM: An extra hazard in the area reported by SFD – downed power lines at the fire site. They also have just corrected the actual fire location’s address to 9000 block of 16th, though the originally logged address was in that block of 17th.

1:10 PM: The fire has been declared under control. SFD plans to start demobilizing some of the units.

1:22 PM: Though some units are being dismissed, dispatch has just been told that the 16th SW closure at that spot will last for a while, because of not only SFD but also City Light. That means bus detours too.

1:33 PM: The revised address actually checks to this future-development, former-fire site nearby at 16th/Barton.

1:42 PM: They’re reopening 16th now.