DEVELOPMENT: Microapartments proposed for site of fire-gutted South Delridge building

July 18, 2022 4:02 pm
(WSB photo, October 2021)

Less than two weeks after fire gutted that building at 16th and Barton last fall, the site was put up for sale – and now it has a development proposal: A 67-unit microapartment (small efficiency dwelling units) building. The proposal has just appeared in the city’s “early design community outreach” pipeline. It would be a four-story building with no offstreet parking, spanning this site and one on its north side. Records show this site sold for $612,000 (original listing price was $700,000) two months ago, about the same time the same ownership LLC also bought the north parcel. Online records for the microapartment project indicate the developers are Sound Real Estate Development and the architects are SHW.

  • K July 18, 2022 (5:26 pm)
    Excellent news!  I was worried this would just be added to the list of derelict buildings in the area, so hopefully the permitting and construction will happen quickly.  These new neighbors will be a boon to all of the small businesses within walking distance of that corner and the folks living there will be lucky to be so well-served by transit.  Ground level retail is the only thing that could make this development more perfect.

