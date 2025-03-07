HAPPENING NOW: Gatewood Elementary’s online auction

It’s fundraising season for many school groups and other nonprofits. Among them, the Gatewood Elementary PTA, which has just launched an online auction this morning – anybody can bid. The parent who let us know about this points out, “With the significant budget cuts facing Seattle Public Schools, the support of the West Seattle community is more important than ever.” If you skim the auction site, you’ll see a wide variety of items up for grabs, including tickets, gift cards, memberships, more. Here’s the link to browse and/or bid! The auction is open for a week, leading up to the PTA’s in-person fundraiser a week from tonight.