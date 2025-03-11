GET YOUR GREEN ON: West Seattle Runner’s Leprechaun Leg Group Run returns Sunday

This coming Sunday, March 16, at 9 am, we are hosting our 4th annual Leprechaun Leg Group Run with Good Society Brewing. We will gather at Hiawatha Track [2700 California SW] and run a 3-mile route through the neighborhood and end at Good Society. They are opening early just for us!! The start time is 9 am!!! It is only a group run, not a race! Contact the shop for questions: 206-938-0545

We are charging $1 entry fee so that we can give a headcount to Good Society and then we will give all the money to their tip jar. Wear your green! Also email lori@westseattlerunner.com with any questions.