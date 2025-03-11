West Seattle, Washington

11 Tuesday

45℉

GET YOUR GREEN ON: West Seattle Runner’s Leprechaun Leg Group Run returns Sunday

March 11, 2025 11:11 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

(WSB photo, 2024 Leprechaun Leg Group Run participants)

Get your St. Patrick’s Day green on a day early and join West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) on Sunday for this year’s Leprechaun Leg Group Run. Here’s the reminder from WSR co-proprietor Lori McConnell:

This coming Sunday, March 16, at 9 am, we are hosting our 4th annual Leprechaun Leg Group Run with Good Society Brewing. We will gather at Hiawatha Track [2700 California SW] and run a 3-mile route through the neighborhood and end at Good Society. They are opening early just for us!! The start time is 9 am!!! It is only a group run, not a race! Contact the shop for questions: 206-938-0545

We are charging $1 entry fee so that we can give a headcount to Good Society and then we will give all the money to their tip jar. Wear your green! Also email lori@westseattlerunner.com with any questions.

West Seattle Runner – the peninsula’s only running-focused shop – also presents seasonal fun runs for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmastime, plus the annual summertime Float Dodger 5K before the West Seattle Grand Parade – July 19 this year. Regular group runs, too, as featured on our calendar.

Share This

2 Replies to "GET YOUR GREEN ON: West Seattle Runner's Leprechaun Leg Group Run returns Sunday"

  • B March 11, 2025 (11:51 am)
    Reply

    This is a free event (no mention of the $1 entry on their calendar listing)

    • WSB March 11, 2025 (12:32 pm)
      Reply

      This announcement is directly from Lori, verbatim. No idea why a discrepancy, but I’ll ask.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.