Funeral service tomorrow for Anna Athan, 1935-2025

The family of Anna Athan sent us her obituary today and a request to publish it as soon as possible, as her funeral and burial are tomorrow (Friday, March 7):

Our Mom Anna Athan passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Her funeral service is tomorrow.

Highlighted by 63 years of marriage to her beloved husband Steve (her Stavraki). Anna lived to 89 years.

She was born in Chora Tryfillias Messinias, Greece, December 31, 1935 to George and Eleni Chronopoulos. She grew up working with her parents on the family farm and attending elementary school in Chora and highschool in Gargalianous Greece. She furthered her education and attended the University in Athens, where she received her degree in education. She specialized in teaching elementary students.

Her first teaching position was in Napflio, Greece, where she taught for two years.

In 1961 Steve sent for Anna and she agreed to come to Seattle and marry him. Their wedding took place on January 7, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Seattle. Anna continued teaching and tutoring the Greek Language at St Nickolas, Greek Orthodox Church in Tacoma. In 1964 Anna gave birth to their daughter Eleni and in 1967 they welcomed Sofia.

Anna and Steve opened up a Tailor Shop in the West Seattle Junction, Steve Athan Men’s Wear, where she worked and learned the tailoring trade from Steve and together raised their daughters Eleni and Sofia. They worked side by side until they both retired.

Anna was an amazing Mother who raised her family in the Greek Orthodox Church, teaching them the faith, values, traditions, the Greek language, and our beautiful culture.

Anna was active in our Church for many years, being a proud member of the Philoptochos Society, food festivals, supporting parent of the Levendya Dance group.

A wonderful human being, she went out of her way to please people, many times at her own expense.

One time she and Steve had prepared baked revithia (baked chickpeas in tomato sauce) for a Philoptochos potluck lunch. After parking the car, as she was walking to the Church hall, she tripped on the uneven ground at the back of the Church. Instead of letting go of the glass dish with the baked revithia, she persevered and held it upright and allowed herself to fall, causing herself a broken hip which required a hip replacement.

She enjoyed helping and visiting the less fortunate, elderly, and shut-ins. The Athan family home was always open to all with a welcoming beautiful Anna smile and hug… Anna’s greatest passion and love was spending time with her family and friends. She was very proud of her daughters Eleni (Peter Diamantopoulos), grandchildren George and Anna, Sofia (Nader Cheetany)

Anna: Courageous, strong, Best Wife, Mother, Grandmother. Nouna and Friend

Our beautiful Mom and Hero…

We extend a special thank you to our wonderful Mom’s care support team:

Rosemary and Randy Bennett

Jane Murithi

Wilfred Muthee

Family support and dear friends: Rose, Marianne, James and Family (Bratsanos Family)

Trisagion and Funeral Service Friday (March 7)

Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption

1804 13th Avenue

12 pm

Burial

Washelli Cemetery

11111 Aurora Avenue North

3 pm

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption or the Alzheimer’s Society.