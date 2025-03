Fauntleroy Community Association Food Fest, new SPD chief at Southwest Precinct, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s what’s happening on your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LIGHT RAIL BRIEFING: The City Council’s Transportation Commmittee hears today from Sound Transit as well as from the city’s ST team. Meeting started at 9:30 as previewed here, but the light-rail briefing is just beginning as we publish this.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-timer.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW). Two-part program: Students of the Month, and ShelterBox.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION FOOD FEST: 6 pm annual membership meeting at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), sample food/beverages from local purveyors, learn about local community groups, elect next year’s FCA board – more info in our calendar listing.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: “Unplugged” acoustic gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: Lots of light left in the evening for this – 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT ADVISORY COUNCIL: 6:30 pm, first meeting of this revived group, with updates from Southwest Precinct police and guest speakers featuring new SPD Chief Shon Barnes, all welcome. (2300 SW Webster)

FREE DANCE LESSON: At the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), Westside Dance with Dean:

Tuesdays through April 15

Swing 1: Intro to East Coast Swing 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Swing 2: Dancing to the Blues (a traveling dance) 7:45 – 8:45 p.m. Brush up on your dance skills with our next six-week dance series. Instructor Dean Paton leads these live partner-dance classes in Swing 1 & 2. No partner is necessary, both singles and couples are welcome. Join the fun and meet others in the community!

More information here.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 6: Six trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

BRING A FRIEND NIGHT: Students in 6th through 12th grades are welcome at Scouts BSA Troop 282‘s “Bring a Friend Night,” 7:30 pm-8:30 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW).

Hosting an event, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!