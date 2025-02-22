WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: The Reptile Lady visits Ounces

WSB photos by Dave Gershgorn

While many were out watching orcas this afternoon, another animal-viewing opportunity drew a crowd – The Reptile Lady‘s appearance at Ounces Beer Garden & Taproom in North Delridge.

April Jackson is The Reptile Lady, a calling in which she followed her dad, Scott Peterson aka The Reptile Man.

She brought a mini-zoo of reptiles to Ounces this afternoon, and her audience was enthralled:

From scales to shells, it was a chance to get up close and personal with the visitors, including Spongebob Scalepants, a Sulcata Tortoise:

Rocky the Cuban Rock Iguana was a crowd fave:

So was Mr. Pickles the Burmese Python:

This wasn’t the first exotic-animal visit to Ounces … they hosted a camel five years ago!