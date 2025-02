WSB contributing photographer Dave Gershgorn got that aerial photo from Arbor Heights, looking north, around sunset tonight – that’s Fauntleroy Park in the foreground, with the Barton Standpipe [map] just past it, at center. The sky, you’ll note, is mostly clear, and a sub-freezing low is predicted tonight, which is why a Cold Weather Advisory is now in effect through 10 am Thursday. The forecast is flake-free until after that.