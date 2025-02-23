WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 things to do

(Winter buds on Alki, photographed by Bob Burns)

The WSB West Seattle Event Calendar offers these possibilities for your Sunday:

SKI SHUTTLE: Shuttle to Crystal Mountain picks up at 7:15 am Sundays at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Back to regular time for today’s run – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts. (4310 SW Oregon)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage! apples!) and beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DOG PARK INFO/COMMENTS: Also at the Farmers’ Market, all four hours, look for Seattle Parks‘ booth offering new info – and your chance to comment – about the plan for a second West Seattle off-leash area south of WS Stadium.

MONTHLY GRIEF CIRCLE: Not just for people grieving the loss of a person, but all kinds of grief, as explained in our calendar listing, 10:30 am at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW). Sliding-scale fee.

CHOCOLATE BEER WEEK CONCLUDES: Last day of this long “week” at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open 11 am-10 pm.

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The Longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MICROGREENS FLASH SALE: Noon-2 pm in the former Cascadia Fresh Market space (5444 Delridge Way SW), as previewed/explained here.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY! 2 pm at TBA West Seattle location, join preparedness guru Alice Kuder to get started on your readiness journey.

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE, 2 TIMES/PLACES: This resistance group has broken into two sessions for today:

First-time attendees: 3:45-5:15 pm at Southwest Branch Public Library meeting room (9010 35th SW)

Previous attendees: 2:30-4 pm at the West Seattle Admiral Branch Library (2306 42nd SW)

BOOK CLUB AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), enjoy the Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club. This month’s title: “Persuasion” by Jane Austen.

FABRIC PAINTING WORKSHOP: Local artist Stacey Sterling will lead you through this “fun and relaxing workshop,” 3 pm at Alki Arts (6030 California SW) – get your ticket(s) here.

‘COVENANT’ MATINEE: Third matinée for ArtsWest‘s new play, 3 pm, get ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: One more month to catch the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Tonight, 5:45 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday nights feature music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!