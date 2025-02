Todd at Swedish Automotive (35th/Kenyon; WSB sponsor) reports his shop was broken into early today, and it’s on video:

We had a break-in this morning at the shop around 4 am. Ring camera captured some of it and the alarm went off, but not before they broke the front door, 4 windows in the back, cut the latch off the back gate and made off with our safe. SPD case 2025-29750 if anyone has any information.

That includes if you happen to find a dumped safe.