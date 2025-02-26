Tryout time for students interested in West Seattle High School Cheer Team

(WSB file photo)

West Seattle High School cheer coach Nadine Nguyen asked us to share this announcement:

Are you ready to become a part of the State-Winning West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team? Now’s your chance.

Tryouts will be held in person the following days and times at WSHS:

March 6th- 4 pm-6 pm

March 7th 4 pm-6 pm

March 8th 8 am-TBD

To try out, you will need to fill out all online forms and provide a current Sports Physical.

We will also be hosting Cheer Clinics on March 4th @ 4 pm-5 pm

*For those interested in trying out for our State Winning Competition Team, you are invited to attend our Stunt Clinics where you will learn basic stunt skills.

Stunt Clinics are on March 5th @ 4 pm-6 pm

To participate in tryouts on March 6th – March 8th, Stunt Clinics, and the Cheer clinics, please bring a printed and signed copy of the following items below to the first day of the clinics/tryouts.

-Student Athletic Registration Form

-Signed Parent Waiver

-Up-to-date Physical

The Tryout application and required forms are available through the following link tree:

linktr.ee/WSHSCHEER

For tips and more information regarding tryouts, follow our Instagram @westseattlecheer

Good Luck and Go Wildcats!! For Questions, email: nmnguyen@seattleschools.org