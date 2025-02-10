UPDATE: Emergency response headed toward Fauntleroy ferry dock was/is for Vashon incident

3:54 PM: Many texters wondered about a large law-enforcement response headed toward the Fauntleroy ferry-dock vicinity a while ago. Nothing on SPD radio, so we went down to look around – nothing visible at ferry dock or Lincoln Park. Finally someone told us they’d heard it involved an incident on Vashon Island, so we inquired with KCSO about that – they would have to send extra responders via ferry. Their response: “There is an evolving domestic violence incident on Vashon and a weapon involved. No further information to share at this time as investigation is under way.”

3:56 PM: Tuned into KCSO radio to try to find out more. They are talking about a residence and gunfire heard from inside; there was also a mention of “one victim.” It’s in the Wax Orchard vicinity, according to both radio exchanges and an alert sent to Vashon School District families.