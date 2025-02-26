FOLLOWUP: What’s next for Admiral Way Bridge project, plus photos

Another update from SDOT on what’s next for the Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening project:

Admiral Way SW will return to one lane in each direction this weekend. Over the next several months, there may sometimes be brief periods in which more lanes are open as crews shift between working on different parts of the bridge. We are continuing to make good progress on construction. Here are some photos showing the work in progress:

Those photos are from the underside of the bridge, over Fairmount Ravine, where Fairmount Avenue remains fully closed to traffic until the project is done, now projected for summer.