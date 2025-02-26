FOLLOWUP: Restroom report reviewed by City Council committee

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Last night we told you about the City Auditor’s report on the state of Seattle park restrooms. This afternoon, that report was presented by the Auditor to the City Council’s Parks, Public Utilities, and Technology Committee, with response from Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR). The audit details the challenges of providing restrooms that are clean, safe, and open, while reacting to unprecedented levels of vandalism and low staffing levels.

“It’s not an easy thing to keep 129 park restrooms in good working order,” acknowledged Auditor David G Jones. Cleaning has been a challenge, but vandalism has really affected operations, closing restrooms regularly for repairs. “Some restrooms are getting hit harder and more often than others.” He noted that right now 20 restrooms account for 60% of the maintenance. Councilmember Maritza Rivera wondered why there’s been such an increase in vandalism, while Councilmember Robert Kettle asked if there might be ways to use design to deter damage.

Parks Superintendent AP Diaz acknowledged the toll of ongoing damage and arsons, and then offered up some of the ways that it could be reduced. Among other things, he said restroom attendants are now being considered. They would staff high-volume restrooms that are frequently damaged, like Cal Anderson. “We believe that might be a solution for these hotspot areas.”

As they look to replace one park restroom this year following arson, Diaz said Parks staff are looking at approaches like Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design that Councilmember Kettle mentioned when they design the replacement building. They’re looking at lighting, whether the building is obscured behind trees, etc. “Are there some aesthetic things we can do to improve it?” asked Diaz. He said that it’s essential to focus on design that will discourage vandalism, or “you’re just setting yourself up” for more. Parks is also looking to use more resilient and fire-resistant materials, along with stronger hardware.

(Mural by Juliana Kang Robinson, installed on Walt Hundley Playfield restroom building last September)

Councilmember Rivera mentioned a grant in 2023 that funded murals on 18 park restrooms, and asked if that had decreased tagging at those locations. Parks said it had made a noticeable difference. “That’s something we should grow,” agreed Diaz. “My dream would be to continue that.” But he also said SPR needs “help from the public by treating these places with respect.” Committee Chair Joy Hollingsworth concurred. “It’s on us and the community as well. It takes all of us, not just our parks department.”

Overall, Parks’ response to the audit and plans to improve operations did not draw any criticism from the Councilmembers, but the committee is expecting to receive a full update on progress from Seattle Parks and Recreation a year from now.

See the full briefing and discussion in the Seattle Channel meeting video here.