ELECTION 2025: Last weekend to vote on housing, school measures

Is your ballot for the February 11 election gathering dust on a table or shelf? This weekend is prime time to get it into a King County Elections drop box or USPS mail. Tuesday evening is the deadline for votes to count – 8 pm is when the drop boxes close, or mail it early in the day to ensure it’ll be postmarked for Tuesday. West Seattle has four drop boxes – by Morgan Junction Park along the west side of California SW about a block north of Fauntleroy, by High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), in the West Seattle Junction (south side of SW Alaska just east of 44th), and at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, take one of the main entrances, it’s right out front of the admin building). Here are our stories on the decisions you have to make on this ballot – a multi-part city measure about funding social housing (our story is here) and two Seattle Public Schools levies (our story is here). Both are renewals, one for operational funding, the other for capital funding (BEX VI), with only one major project proposed in West Seattle this time, a $50 million addition at Chief Sealth International HS for career/technical education.