WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTE: New future for ex-Pearls – Hagosa’s House

That sign announces what’s next for the former Pearls at Delridge/Edmunds – Hagosa’s House. We got a reader tip about this pre-sign and have been trying to reach the proprietor, without luck so far, so here’s what its website says about the plan:

Hagosa’s House is a family-owned neighborhood cafe offering coffee and small bites, designed to feel like home. Named after my grandmother, Hagosa, the cafe honors her legacy and celebrates Eritrean heritage. As a Black- and woman-owned business, we are rooted in the community, starting small, growing every day, and dedicated to creating a warm, welcoming space for all.

The website suggests Hagosa’s House will open by month’s end. We still hope to reach the proprietor

BACKSTORY: Last time we mentioned the site’s past identity as Pearls was in May of last year, when a handwritten sign on the door said Pearls was closed for remodeling.