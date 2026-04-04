4 reasons the next 3 days are big for Southwest Seattle Historical Society and people interested in history

(Southwest Seattle Historical Society photo)

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is expanding days/hours you can visit the Log House Museum on Alki. That’s one of four reasons the next three days are big for SWSHS – and you, if you’re intrigued by local history. The museum is now open on Thursdays as well as Fridays and Saturdays, and Saturday hours are extended to 10 am to 4 pm (Thursdays and Fridays will be noon-4 pm). This Friday, though, the LHM is closed because of the organization’s gala that night, 6 pm at Salty’s – you can still get your ticket(s) by going here. The other two reasons the days ahead are big for SWSHS – first, its online auction continues through tomorrow night; our story from Monday explains how to bid. Also on Thursday night, you can learn about the stories behind area names with historian Feliks Banel as the guest speaker for this month’s online Words, Writers, Southwest Stories event (6 pm – register here for the link). There’s even more going on with the home of West Seattle’s history – browse the latest here.