VIDEO: Another Alki pro-immigrant march

(Added: Photo by Bucky Hayes-McQueen)

3:26 PM: More than 100 people are marching along the Alki Trail again today in support of immigrants’ rights. We didn’t hear about it until it was just starting but caught up with the group as it headed east/southbound; they were detouring onto Luna/Anchor Park. Photos/video to come.

(Added: WSB video)

4:09 PM: Above is our roadside video as the group passed just before turning into Luna/Anchor Park. We continued heading south/west and didn’t see any other groups. Listening to police radio, we’re hearing the demonstration is now along Alki Avenue in the 1300 block – one officer had told dispatch a few minutes ago that someone had been assaulted and they were arresting a suspect, though there was no word of whether it involved demonstrator(s) or other(s).