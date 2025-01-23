YOU CAN HELP: Two more Westside Neighbors Shelter requests, including donation drive at HomeStreet Bank

With Westside Neighbors Shelter taking 50+ people off the streets on these freezing-cold nights, the need for donations continues running high. Two notes this morning:

HOMESTREET BANK DRIVE: The bank at 4022 SW Alaska (a longtime WSB sponsor) is a dropoff spot for these items:

The West Seattle HomeStreet Branch is taking donations in the form of hats, gloves, shirts, socks, sweatshirts, coats, and travel-sized toothpaste. Socks will need to be new. Other items should be clean or gently used.

The bank is open 9:30 am-5 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 9:30 am-6 pm Fridays.

FOOD (AND OTHER) NEEDS AT SHELTER: Shelter volunteer Laurie sent this:

Shelter operator Keith Hughes has made a list of what we’ve been using to keep everyone fed: Regular cheap bread that fits in a toaster, 4 loaves per day

Milk, 3 gallons per day

Eggs, 7 to 9 dozen per day

Butter, 4 pounds per day

Regular oatmeal (not instant), 6 to 8 cups per day

Potatoes, 5 to 7 pounds per day

Toilet paper, 4 rolls per day (a Costco 24-roll pack per week)

Paper towels, 2 rolls per day (a Costco 12-roll pack per week)

10-inch paper plates, 100 per day

20 oz paper bowls, 100 per day

12 oz hot cups, 100 per day If you’re able to donate any of these items, the need right now is greater than ever. Some of these items are on our Amazon wish list, so you can just order them to be delivered. Or, you can drop donations by the shelter between 7 and 11 am, or between 5 and 9 pm.

The shelter is at 3618 SW Alaska, in the American Legion Post 160/West Seattle Veteran Center building.