WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 23 possibilities!

(Photo by Michael Rohter)

Happy Saturday! Here’s the list for today/tonight from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

FREE CUP-FILLING WORKSHOP FOR PARENTS: 9:30-11:30 am, first of four sessions for this free workshop at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW) – details here.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

PEOPLE’S PROTEST IN WEST SEATTLE: Those not going to the big march downtown today can join demonstrators in The Junction 10 am-2 pm, as explained in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

CAKE-DECORATING CLASS: Noon at BAKED in The Admiral District. Sign up here. (If sold out, check that page for other classes coming up.)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SONG CIRCLE: 1-3 pm, Sandra‘s monthly song circle meets a week earlier than usual this month. Our calendar listing explains how to connect.

SOUTHSIDE REVOLUTION JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: 4:15-8ish pm, second bout of the season at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). Tickets available online.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Blood Lemon performs in-store at 5 pm. (4559 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5:30 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE AT C & P: 6-8 pm. Roo Forrest and Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Bernard Struber & The Mighty Wurlitzer, doors 7 pm, show at 7:30 pm, ticket info and program notes in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Bigfoot Curious, TriMic, KatzenVäter, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, $10k. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Tomas. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm start time for Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!