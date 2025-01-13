WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: U.S. Mail trucks damaged in gas theft

We heard a dispatch to the Westwood Village Post Office this morning for a report of gas theft and fence vandalism. We’ve since obtained the Seattle Police report narrative. It says officers were called for a report on two separate incidents: Last night around 10 pm, they discovered that gas had been siphoned from two vans, and their tanks had been damaged in the proces. Then around 8:30 this morning, they found a hole had been cut in the fence, and “a plastic bag containing an unknown white powder” was found in the area. Police took it for evidence; the report does not indicate whether the substance was subsequently identified.