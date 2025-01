12:13 PM: Police say they’re blocking downhill traffic on the Highland Park Way hill because of a crash described as a driver colliding with a motorcycle or scooter rider. The rider has injuries and is being treated by Seattle Fire medics.

12:33 PM: In medical-assessment radio communication, medics now describe the rider as a 75-year-old man who was on a scooter when hit. His injuries are not described as life-threatening; he’ll be taken to Harborview Medical Center.