THINK SPRING! West Seattle Junction’s annual flower-basket adoption opportunity

(WSB photo, basket arrival day, April 2024)

It’s always a sign that spring is here and summer’s approaching when the West Seattle Junction Association‘s flower baskets arrive. Again this year, they’re offering you the chance to “adopt” one – helping defray the costs of keeping them up and maintained throughout the warm months. 93 baskets are available, at $199 each, which includes plaques displaying your (or your business/organization’s) name and a message. You can sign up here while they last. (This year’s baskets are again coming from Van Wingerden Nursery, which WSJA executive director Chris Mackay reports “has already put the little flower seeds in starter soil to give them a head start.”)