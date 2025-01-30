SIGHTINGS: Above Alki; across Elliott Bay

Thanks for the photos, both sent this afternoon:

ISS OVER ALKI: The photo is from Steven Rice, who explains, “This was around 6:15 pm. The International Space Station was visible for well over 5 minutes (moving from right to left) and reached a height of 48°. I also noticed the sandbags in place awaiting the coming tides.” If for some reason there’s a break in the clouds tonight or tomorrow, here are the next ISS-viewing opportunities over Seattle.

DUCK ACROSS THE BAY: That photo is from a texter who looked across Elliott Bay from Westspotted the giant “rubber duck” atop the Lumen Field Event Center, where the 61-foot-tall duck has been placed as a promotion for the upcoming Seattle Boat Show.