READER REPORT: Meet a ‘Scouting sales sensation’

Fundraising can be a challenge. A West Seattle Scout has managed to conquer that, big time. Jack R. emailed us to share the story:

Scouting Sales Sensation: Layton Stone’s Trailblazing Popcorn Journey

You may have seen this dashing Scout from Troop 282 around West Seattle and close neighborhoods hawking popcorn. You may have observed his great selling abilities and charming smile. What you may not know is that Layton is a popcorn-selling sensation and sold more popcorn in 2024 than all but one other Scout in the country, over $50,000. He sold so much popcorn that he’s throwing out the first pitch on at the Mariners baseball Scout Night game in April. So, that is your chance to say you saw Layton back in the day before he was famous.

You may be wondering, what is this popcorn he was selling? Popcorn is the way scouts raise money for their troop and Scouting activities. So if you were one of the great people buying popcorn from Layton, you helped support a great cause. If you see a Scout selling popcorn when sales start up again this summer, please stop by. A little hint – the caramel popcorn is the best.