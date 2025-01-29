MUSIC: The Byrd Ensemble returns to West Seattle this Saturday, with a ticket deal

That’s the trailer for the current season of the Byrd Ensemble, which is bringing its vocal artistry back to West Seattle this Saturday, and sponsoring WSB for the week to amplify the announcement. In addition, they’re offering a ticket deal again – a special code to get 30 percent off. But first, let’s talk about the concert. This time, the vocal group directed by Markdavin Obenza is presenting Renaissance music from Scotland and England, at 7:30 pm Saturday (February 1) at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (4139 42nd SW). Here’s how the program is described:

The program showcases English and Scottish Renaissance music from the Carver Choirbook, a unique 16th-century collection that is one of Scotland’s only surviving sources of Renaissance polyphony. In addition to the Renaissance works are three contemporary pieces by Scottish composer James MacMillan and English composer Alexander Campkin.

You’ll find more details here. For tickets, go here, and be sure to enter the code WSBLOG30 at checkout to get the discount.