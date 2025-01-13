West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: More than 3,000 lose power in West Seattle outage

January 13, 2025 10:51 am
10:51 AM: Thanks for the tips. A power outage has taken out more than 3,200 customers, mostly in northeast West Seattle, though also stretching southward toward High Point. Updates to come.

10:59 AM: No word yet on the cause of this. If you’re hearing sirens/seeing fire trucks, note that outages sometimes trigger automatic fire alarms, and that’s happened in at least two places so far. Note that much if not all of the Admiral business district is in the outage zone – also some signalized intersections (which become all-way stops when the signal’s dark).

  • Mkl January 13, 2025 (10:58 am)
    The Admiral library is out of power but are using their paper process to check books out.

  • Jay January 13, 2025 (10:59 am)
    Why does the power go out so much around here for no reason? 

    • Derek January 13, 2025 (11:11 am)
      Non-buried lines. Welcome to archaic Seattle. 

  • Derek January 13, 2025 (11:12 am)
    I was wondering why my Apple HomeKit freaked out about all my devices. Thanks WSB!

  • Carolei January 13, 2025 (11:13 am)
    My power is out in North Delridge, just east of the golf course.

  • oerthehillz January 13, 2025 (11:21 am)
    Looks like there’s a line down where they’re doing some work near 45th & Lander or Stevens. That vicinity.

  • North Admiral Neighbor January 13, 2025 (11:23 am)
    My guess is that the “planned outage” for the construction near Lafayette triggered an accidental outage

