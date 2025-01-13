UPDATE: More than 3,000 lose power in West Seattle outage

10:51 AM: Thanks for the tips. A power outage has taken out more than 3,200 customers, mostly in northeast West Seattle, though also stretching southward toward High Point. Updates to come.

10:59 AM: No word yet on the cause of this. If you’re hearing sirens/seeing fire trucks, note that outages sometimes trigger automatic fire alarms, and that’s happened in at least two places so far. Note that much if not all of the Admiral business district is in the outage zone – also some signalized intersections (which become all-way stops when the signal’s dark).