High-school student in the household? Community-involvement opportunity!

You’re never too young to get involved in your community. West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) board chair Linnea Westerlind is extending this invitation far and wide:

High-school students!

Do you want to represent youth as a voice in your community and gain valuable nonprofit board experience?

The West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA is looking for high school students to apply for our two youth board slots, which begin September 2025.

Our Youth Board Members attend our local YMCA Board Meetings, learn about the Y’s programs and bring a youth voice to our work.

Steps:

– Fill out the application and include one reference.

– If you are selected for an interview, we will contact you to set it up in Spring 2025.

– The board service year is from Sept 2025 – June 2026.

Benefits to you:

– 15-20 volunteer service hours

– A letter of recommendation from our Board Chair

– Valuable experience serving on a nonprofit board

– Community connections

Timeline:

– Applications are due March 1, 2025

– Interviews for finalists will take place April-May 2025

– Youth Board Members will begin term in Sept 2025

Apply: tinyurl.com/westseattley