GRATITUDE: Alki UCC donation drive draws big response

Thanks to Cinda for the photo and report about last Sunday’s monthly donation-dropoff drive at Alki UCC (previewed here):

The good people of West Seattle responded with generosity! They came in a steady flow on Sunday, bearing gifts of warm coats, blankets, boots, and food. … I delivered 20 blankets to Camp Second Chance Sunday evening. The remaining will go to unsheltered guests at Westside Interfaith Network’s Saturday hot lunch program. The coats will be given out too. Can’t wait to do so!

Alki UCC usually has similar drives, as noted in our West Seattle Event Calendar, on the third Sunday of the month.