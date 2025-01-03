Event notes for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons, who says this is a rarely seen Summer Tanager)

Here’s what’s happening and NOT happening today/tonight, as holiday closures wrap up, from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIVE BLOOD: Bloodworks Northwest is popping up again at the West Seattle LDS Church (4001 44th SW), with appointments from now through 3:25 pm, at last check – go here.

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE AND CULTURAL CENTER: Reopening to visitors today after holiday closure, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Closed until next Thursday.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history to see what’s new as well as what’s old, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing – check with venue on today’s status. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS: The chilly season’s just right for the warm ambience of this tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Ryan Fresh tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW) returns next Friday.

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!