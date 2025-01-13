DEVELOPMENT: 3010 SW Avalon Way apartments set for Southwest Design Review Board’s first meeting since 2023

(Rendering by Studio 19 Architects)
Five years have passed since we first told you about an apartment building planned for 3010 SW Avalon Way [map]. Three years ago, the proposal passed the first stage of Design Review. Now it’s set for a second and potentially final review, at what will be the Southwest Design Review Board‘s first meeting in more than a year (they last had a project to review in 2023 – much Design Review is now done by city staff, without public meetings). The 3010 Avalon project is currently described as eight stories, 86 units, 84 bike-parking stalls – that’s from the latest design proposal, which the city’s meeting page says is “not available” but which we found buried in the online files – see it here. The meeting is set for 5 pm February 6th, online; commenting and attendance info will be here at least a week in advance.
