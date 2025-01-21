CONGRATULATIONS! Madison Middle School’s new robotics team headed to regional finals

Early success for Madison Middle School‘s new robotics team! Proud parent Shawna Fukano sent the report and photos:

The Madison Middle School Madbots are headed to the FIRST Lego League Western Washington Championship after finishing in the top six of 24 teams at the semifinals this weekend. The team has a lot to be proud of so far in their inaugural year. Their Innovation Project on autonomous underwater vehicles placed 2nd at their first competition, securing them a spot in the semifinals.

At the semifinals, they placed 2nd in the Core Values category and 3rd in the robot games, where the robot they designed and coded had 2 minutes 30 seconds to complete as many missions as possible. Congratulations, Madbots!