Closer look at this month’s biggest West Seattle Art Walk show, and how to see it now

Story and photos by Aspen Anderson

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Moody lighting, a mix of photography, colorful ceramics, paintings, and tunes by the high school band The Potholes filled West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral on Art Walk night this past Thursday, as visitors explored art by more than 50 West Seattle High School student artists, opening a show that continues all month.

(Eiree Tolentini captured a photo of her two friends performing cheer and gymnastic tricks)

Photography and graphic design teacher Kelli Perletti says it’s been four years since they started displaying high school art, and it’s been vital in connecting students with the community, showing them professional practices and highlighting the talent emerging from their school.

“It has importance in the world,” Perletti said, referring to students’ art. “Their voice matters.”

Junior Iris Martell explained that her artistic style came naturally to her as she painted a large abstract self-portrait.

“I kept postponing its completion, so I decided to keep it as it was as symbolism for how we are all constantly growing and evolving as our own pieces,” Iris said.

Iris gathered the hues of paints for the piece from a Buy Nothing group, and the canvas was from her grandmother’s stash. The only thing bought for the artwork was black paint.

“Resourcefulness runs in my family,” Iris said. “It’s a major value of mine. It’s something that I want to utilize to the best of my ability in art. There’s a lot of wasted materials.”

Iris aimed to blend as many colors as possible in her piece, creating a folk-inspired line art abstract.

“I don’t think I am ever going to stop doing art,” Iris said. “I’ve been doing art since I could hold a crayon.”

Senior Sora Martina made a ceramic piece adorned with flowers on the sides after returning to ceramics a couple of years ago.

“The piece was made for a person that took me in during a hard time in my life,” Sora said. “It represents my life being full of color again.”

Each flower and color carries a unique memory from the trips Sora has taken with this person, all contributing to unforgettable experiences.

“It’s a relieving pleasure,” she said. “I like to make whatever comes to mind and let my emotions flow through it.”

Sora plans to continue art as a hobby, with a particular interest in Japanese ceramics.

Senior Asteria Paraghamian created a ceramic piece as a memorial for his grandfather.

“He passed away very suddenly earlier last year, and it was really hard on me,” Asteria said. “I made it as a way to vent all of that grief and frustration.”

He used colors that reminded him of his grandfather, incorporating traditional Armenian shades and Persian-inspired flowers.

“What really tied us together was that identity of being Armenian,” he said. “I carry it with me as much as I can.”

Making this piece helped Asteria process his grief, and he plans to display it next to a photo of his grandfather.

Sophomore Boden Johnson displayed a photograph of his friend doing a handplant on a quarter-pipe at Snoqualmie Park.

“He landed it first try,” Boden said. “It captures a lot of physical movement and has good contrast … and he’s upside down, which I thought was pretty cool.”

Boden shared that he’s had a camera for a long time but only recently began using it.

You can see the WSHS students’ art all month at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW, open 6 am-4 pm weekdays, 7 am-4 pm weekends).