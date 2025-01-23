BIZNOTE: West Seattle School of Rock to celebrate 10th anniversary

A local business is about to mark a milestone – 10 years for School of Rock-West Seattle. They’re inviting you to a two-part party in two weeks – an open house followed by a show down the street! Here’s the announcement:

School of Rock West Seattle is celebrating 10 years of providing their unique approach to music education in West Seattle! The community is invited to join the celebration by attending an open house at the school, followed by a free performance at Easy Street Records on February 7th. Guests at the open house can receive a tour of the school and be entered for a drawing for door prizes drawn at 6:45 pm. No need to be present to win. Winners will be called and emailed if not present. Current students and staff are not eligible for the drawing.

-Door prizes and refreshments at the Open House at the school 6-7 pm on February 7th. Guests could win a $100 gift certificate to Easy Street Records or other great prizes!

-Live music from the School of Rock West Seattle House Band at Easy Street Records at 7 pm on February 7th.