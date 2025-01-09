Camp West in The Junction (4539 California SW) asked us to share this with you:

No Price Increases in 2025 – Increased cost of dining out is affecting everyone. We know that dining out should be enjoyable and affordable. That’s why we’re keeping our prices steady for at least the first part of the year. We’ll do our best to extend this as long as possible. This is our way of thanking you for your support and making sure you can continue to enjoy what makes Camp West special.

The 21+ restaurant/bar also wants you to know it’s expanded its non-alcoholic-beverage menu, with “craft beer and refreshing mocktails.”