BIZNOTE: New hours for Canna West Seattle starting Saturday

Longtime WSB sponsor Canna West Seattle wants you to know about new hours for the shop at 5440 California SW, starting this Saturday (February 1). Canna CEO Maryam Mirnateghi tells WSB that the new hours are:

Friday and Saturday, 8 am-11:30 pm

Sunday, 8 am-10 pm

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8 am-11 pm

(Friday and Saturday hours are unchanged, while the other nights are slightly earlier closings.) The shop was founded in 2016 and offers curbside service, happy hours, and medical consultations as well as a wide selection of merchandise.