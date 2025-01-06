BEACH WARNING: Stay out of the water at Fauntleroy’s Cove Park, after pump-station overflow

The King County Wastewater Treatment District says its pump station next to Cove Park, north of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, had an overflow on Sunday, so warning signs are posted now to tell people to stay out of the water. Here’s what we received from KCWTD:

The King County Wastewater Treatment Division responded to an overflow at the Barton Street Pump Station in West Seattle on Sunday, restoring the pump station to normal operations within 3 minutes [of arrival].

At about 12:50 p.m., the pump station located in the 9000 block of Fauntleroy Way Southwest, just north of the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal, overflowed after equipment inside the facility experienced an electrical issue. A wastewater

operator reset the pumps and restored the pump station.

King County notified the Washington State Department of Ecology and Public Health – Seattle & King County on Sunday.

Because combined flow of stormwater and sewer was released into Puget Sound through an emergency outfall, King County is working with Public Health to monitor water quality in the area. King County posted closure signage at Cove

Park on Monday. The beach at Cove Park is expected to be closed until water quality testing indicates it is safe. The public is urged to avoid contact with the water until the signage is removed.