YOU CAN HELP: Westside Neighbors Shelter’s wish list, amid frosty nights

(Photo courtesy Westside Neighbors Shelter)

As we’ve reported many times in recent years, Westside Neighbors Shelter (3618 SW Alaska) is West Seattle’s only emergency shelter, with overnight sleeping space during the cold months. Manager Keith Hughes asked us to share the latest wish list with you:

The real winter came on larger than expected. I am already averaging close to 30 people for dinner, overnight, and breakfast every day. I am running out of supplies much faster than anticipated. Things I am out or nearly out of include:

Instant Oatmeal (packets)

Instant Hot chocolate (packets)

Top Ramen noodle packets

Cup-o-soup

Granulated Sugar (5- or 10-pound bags)

White rice – 1- or 2-pound bags

12 oz hot cups (lids not needed)

Thank you, West Seattle, for being so great about supporting the needs right here at home.