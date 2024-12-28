WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 2 public Hanukkah celebrations ahead

Again this year, the final four nights of Hanukkah will bring two public celebrations in West Seattle:

(WSB photo, from Kol HaNeshamah’s pop-up in 2023)

KOL HANESHAMAH’S ‘POP-UP’ HANUKKAH: Sunday night at 5 pm in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), progressive synagogue Kol HaNeshamah will again “pop up” to offer donuts, music, and menorah-lighting. All welcome to participate on what will be the fifth night of the Festival of Lights.

(Photo by David Hutchinson, Grand Menorah on Alki earlier this week)

GRAND MENORAH ON ALKI: Wednesday night (January 1) at 4:30 pm, the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle will again light a 12-foot-tall Grand Menorah on Alki, east of the bathhouse, to celebrate Hanukkah’s eighth and final night. All welcome at this event (which also promises donuts) too.