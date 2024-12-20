West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Westwood

December 20, 2024 2:22 am
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police | Westwood

SPD sent officers out to look for the source of possible gunfire after numerous 911 calls a short time ago from various areas, and they found it near Westwood Village. They’ve found shell casings – from a rifle – after a man told them someone in a car shot at him at the bus stop in the 2600 block of SW Barton. He apparently was not hurt. He told police the gunfire came from a dark-gray Acura with four people inside, described as Asian, male, late teens to early twenties, in blue clothing. The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Barton, which is temporarily closed at the scene while officers collect evidence.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Westwood"

  • Karen Jones December 20, 2024 (2:29 am)
    Woke both me and my neighbor up. We are on Trenton west of 35th. Sounded like it was right outside Our houses. At least 8-10 rapidly fired shots. 

  • Brand Citizen December 20, 2024 (2:30 am)
    Gunfire was exactly 2am. 5 shots fired.

  • Just me December 20, 2024 (2:32 am)
    Heard sirens heading west on Graham near 46th. Then several minutes later a car came speeding down Graham heading east towards California Ave. Wondering if it was related? 

    • WSB December 20, 2024 (2:38 am)
      That was not related to the gunfire. A suspected drunk driver hit a parked car in the 5900 block of 47th, seemed passed out, then took off again. Police were following him for a while but not pursuing as the only crime they had PC for was hit-run on an unoccupied vehicle. He was last seen heading sb on California “at a high rate of speed” (think I heard him go by HQ) …blue Ford Focus, I think they said.

