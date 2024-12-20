WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Westwood

SPD sent officers out to look for the source of possible gunfire after numerous 911 calls a short time ago from various areas, and they found it near Westwood Village. They’ve found shell casings – from a rifle – after a man told them someone in a car shot at him at the bus stop in the 2600 block of SW Barton. He apparently was not hurt. He told police the gunfire came from a dark-gray Acura with four people inside, described as Asian, male, late teens to early twenties, in blue clothing. The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Barton, which is temporarily closed at the scene while officers collect evidence.