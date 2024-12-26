WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire

Police confirmed gunfire in Upper Morgan after a report around 3:30 am today. We just received the narrative after requesting it. The call came from a resident in the 6300 block of 36th SW who told 911 they heard two shots, then saw a vehicle speeding away. A responding officer found one shell casing in the street. The person who had reported the gunfire said the vehicle was a “dark-colored sedan” but didn’t have any other information. No injuries or property damage reported. If you have any information about the incident, the police report # is 24-361497.